Flames' David Rittich: Lets in four in defeat
Rittich stopped 29 of 33 shots in a 5-2 loss to Colorado on Wednesday.
The bottom line is that when Mike Smith (lower body) isn't healthy, the Flames' goaltending situation is tough to trust. After giving up 11 goals in his past two games, Rittich isn't someone who should be starting for your fantasy team right now. Unless you're desperate, it's best to avoid Calgary goaltenders until Smith is back to full strength.
