Flames' David Rittich: Lets in three goals in loss
Rittich stopped 23 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.
While the Flames as a team avoided a third-straight shutout, Rittich was on the hook for the loss. The Czech netminder hasn't won since Nov. 7, going 0-2-1 with eight goals allowed in that span. Rittich is 9-6-3 with a 2.73 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 18 starts. Fantasy owners will want more wins from the 27-year-old, but his team needs to give him better goal support for that. The Flames' next game is Thursday in St. Louis -- that's a tough matchup for any goalie, and especially for one in the midst of a skid.
