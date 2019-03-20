Flames' David Rittich: Lets in two goal in win
Rittich stopped 31 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Rittich was strong in this game, and got help from the team in front of him that blocked 14 shots in the game. Rittich improved 26-7-5 with a 2.63 GAA and a .911 save percentage. Rittich has won four straight starts and is the goalie to own in Calgary's crease down the stretch.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...