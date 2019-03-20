Rittich stopped 31 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Rittich was strong in this game, and got help from the team in front of him that blocked 14 shots in the game. Rittich improved 26-7-5 with a 2.63 GAA and a .911 save percentage. Rittich has won four straight starts and is the goalie to own in Calgary's crease down the stretch.