Rittich will defend the net Tuesday against the Lightning in Tampa, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Coming off a pair of lackluster performances, Rittich will have his work cut out for him to bounce back against a Lightning team that owns the league's best average goal differential (plus-1.50) on home ice. Rittich has been up to the task on the road, however, sporting an 11-4-1 record to go along with a 1.92 GAA and a .939 save percentage.