Rittich will start in goal Saturday, taking on the Oilers in Edmonton, Ryan Dittrick of the Flames' official site reports.

Rittich hasn't had the best luck against the Oilers in his young career, posting a 1-2-1 record, despite maintaining serviceable ratios -- including a 2.36 GAA and .919 save percentage -- against them over four games. Mike Smith took down the Red Wings on Friday night, so it's natural for Rittich to rock the cage against Edmonton to complete the team's back-to-back set.