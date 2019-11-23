Flames' David Rittich: Looks to bounce back against Philly
Rittich will defend the road cage in Saturday's matchup against the Flyers, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich is in the midst of a four-game losing streak, and he most-recently suffered a 5-0 loss to the Blues. The Flyers have been struggling in a similar manner, as they've dropped four of their last five games and averaged 2.4 goals per contest in that span.
