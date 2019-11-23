Rittich will defend the road cage in Saturday's matchup against the Flyers, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich is in the midst of a four-game losing streak, and he most-recently suffered a 5-0 loss to the Blues. The Flyers have been struggling in a similar manner, as they've dropped four of their last five games and averaged 2.4 goals per contest in that span.