Rittich allowed four goals on 28 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Dallas on Wednesday.

Rittich gave up a goal just 41 seconds into Wednesday night's contest, unable to stop Jason Spezza's one-timer from the slot. Despite dropping his last two starts, the Czech-born netminder remains Calgary's logical option between the pipes, now and into the future. The non-regulation loss moves Rittich's record to 8-2-1 with a 2.21 GAA, a .924 save percentage.