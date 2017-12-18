Flames' David Rittich: Makes 16 saves to defeat Canucks
Rittich made 16 saves on 17 shots in Sunday's win over Vancouver.
Aside from a rough outing against the Oilers, Rittich has been solid when called upon this season. The 25-year-old has earned the victory in each of his first three career NHL starts and is sporting a .919 save percentage this season. The Flames seem hesitant to rest Mike Smith, but Rittich is certainly making it easier on them to give their workhorse a night off. We've seen enough from Rittich to recommend him as a spot start when he gets the nod next.
