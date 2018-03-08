Flames' David Rittich: Makes 25 saves in Wednesday's win
Rittich stopped 25 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.
It's his first win in five games, and the first time Rittich has allowed fewer than two goals in a start since mid-December. Mike Smith (lower body) seems close to returning to action, but it's not yet clear whether Rittich or Jon Gillies will be the goalie sent down to AHL Stockton to make room.
