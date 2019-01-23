Rittich steered away 33 of 35 shots in Tuesday's overtime win against the Hurricanes.

Rittich had an outstanding performance slightly sullied by Sebastian Aho's goal with 24 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game, but Mikael Backlund sealed the win just 15 seconds into overtime. The 26-year-old now has a 6-0-1 record in January, and he'll get a lengthy break with the Flames next game coming Feb. 1 versus the Capitals.