Flames' David Rittich: Makes 33 stops in win
Rittich steered away 33 of 35 shots in Tuesday's overtime win against the Hurricanes.
Rittich had an outstanding performance slightly sullied by Sebastian Aho's goal with 24 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game, but Mikael Backlund sealed the win just 15 seconds into overtime. The 26-year-old now has a 6-0-1 record in January, and he'll get a lengthy break with the Flames next game coming Feb. 1 versus the Capitals.
More News
-
Flames' David Rittich: Tending twine against Carolina•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Returns to winning ways•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Looking to rebound against Oilers•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Sliced by Sabres at home•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Preparing to face Buffalo•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Wins fifth straight•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...