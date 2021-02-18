Rittich made four saves in relief of Jacob Markstrom in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks.

Rittich played the final 12:13 of the lopsided contest. It was just his third game of the season -- he's allowed seven goals on 53 shots this season. He lost both of his previous starts, but the 28-year-old Rittich will probably get the nod for at least one of the next two games, as the Flames play a home-and-home with the Oilers on Friday and Saturday.