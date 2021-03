Rittich allowed a goal on six shots in relief of Jacob Markstrom in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.

Rittich handled the goaltending duties in the third period, although he wasn't particularly effective despite a light workload. The Czech netminder has a 2.79 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 14 appearances this year. With Markstrom on a four-game losing streak, Rittich could begin to challenge for more playing time.