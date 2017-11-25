Flames' David Rittich: Making season debut Saturday in Colorado
Rittich will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Avalanche, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich has played well in the minors this season, posting a 5-1-0 record while registering an admirable 2.17 GAA and .931 save percentage in six appearances with AHL Stockton. The 25-year-old goaltender will look to earn a win in his season debut Saturday in a tough road matchup with a Colorado team that's 7-1-1 at home this campaign.
