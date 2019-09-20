Flames' David Rittich: Making second preseason start
Rittich is expected to start Friday's contest versus the Oilers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich wasn't busy in his first preseason appearance Monday, stopping only a handful of shots before Cam Talbot replaced him for the second half of the contest. The Czech goalie is the favorite for the Flames' starting job this season.
