Rittich allowed two goals on nine shots in relief of Jacob Markstrom in Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Oilers.

This game was lost well before Rittich took over in the visiting crease. He's drawn into the last three games, but he's only started one of them. Rittich has given up 11 goals on 87 shots this year in just five appearances (three starts). The Flames' goaltending is a bit of a mess right now, but Rittich isn't likely to unseat Markstrom for the bulk of the starting duties.