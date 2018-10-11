Flames' David Rittich: No longer starting Thursday
Updating a previous report, Mike Smith -- not Rittich -- will start for the Flames in their road clash against the Blues on Thursday.
Rittich was initially tabbed to start in this next game, but NHL coaches understandably like riding the hot hand, and Smith fashioned a 43-save shutout against the Predators in Nashville on Tuesday. As a result, Rittich's season debut remains on hold.
More News
-
Flames' David Rittich: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Earns backup gig•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Struggles in Tuesday's preseason tilt•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Guarding cage Tuesday•
-
Flames' David Rittich: In control against Vancouver•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Projected to start Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...