Updating a previous report, Mike Smith -- not Rittich -- will start for the Flames in their road clash against the Blues on Thursday.

Rittich was initially tabbed to start in this next game, but NHL coaches understandably like riding the hot hand, and Smith fashioned a 43-save shutout against the Predators in Nashville on Tuesday. As a result, Rittich's season debut remains on hold.

