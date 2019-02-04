Flames' David Rittich: Notches another win
Rittich allowed three goals Sunday against Carolina but stopped 34 shots to pick up his 20th win on the season.
Rittich has taken over the starting duties for the most part ahead of Mike Smith, and this outing is pretty much in line with his season-long line. The Flames are now six points ahead of the Sharks in the Pacific Division following the win.
