Rittich made 36 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped all three shootout attempts he faced in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

He came into the game 0-3-1 over his previous four starts, and despite making some big stops early, Rittich looked like he might be headed for another loss when he got caught up in traffic behind his own net and left a yawning cage for Kevin Hayes' go-ahead goal with less than four minutes left in the third period. The Flames bailed him out though, as Elias Lindholm tied it back up inside the final 90 seconds with Rittich pulled for an extra attacker, and the netminder didn't make another mistake. He's now 10-7-3 on the year with a 2.80 GAA and .911 save percentage.