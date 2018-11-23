Flames' David Rittich: Patrolling crease Friday
Rittich will be in goal on the road versus the Golden Knights on Friday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich will be making his fourth consecutive appearance between the pipes and is riding a six-game winning streak along with a 1.83 GAA. With his strong performances, the Czech has all but replaced Mike Smith as the starter in Calgary -- although his hold on the No. 1 role is likely tenuous at best.
