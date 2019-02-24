Flames' David Rittich: Patrolling crease Sunday
Rittich will defend the road cage in Sunday's game versus the Senators, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich's performance since the All-Star break has been brutal with an .853 save percentage and 4.24 GAA, so he's watched the last five games from the bench. This is the perfect opportunity for the 26-year-old to get back into action as the Senators are in full sell mode with the trades of Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel. They'll also likely sit Mark Stone as a precautionary measure, meaning their top-three forwards won't be in the fold.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...