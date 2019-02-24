Rittich will defend the road cage in Sunday's game versus the Senators, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich's performance since the All-Star break has been brutal with an .853 save percentage and 4.24 GAA, so he's watched the last five games from the bench. This is the perfect opportunity for the 26-year-old to get back into action as the Senators are in full sell mode with the trades of Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel. They'll also likely sit Mark Stone as a precautionary measure, meaning their top-three forwards won't be in the fold.