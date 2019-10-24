Rittich will be in goal for Thursday's home clash with Florida, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

After a disastrous outing versus the Kings, in which Rittich gave up four goals on 28 shots before getting the hook, the netminder watched from the bench for the Flames last two contests. While the Czech remains the No. 1 option in Calgary, if he continues to underwhelm, he could find himself replaced by Cam Talbot.