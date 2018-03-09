Rittich will start in goal Friday evening, fielding shots from host Ottawa, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

The rookie has naturally experienced peaks and valleys in his debut campaign. After coughing up 11 goals combined in losses to the Golden Knights and Avalanche, respectively, he prevailed over the Sabres with a 25-save gem. Yes, Buffalo is known as one of the NHL's weaker clubs, but it's nice to know that Rittch is capabale of busting out of a slump in short order. He'll face another team that won't make the playoffs in Ottawa, who reportedly will counter with Mike Condon.