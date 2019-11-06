Rittich stopped 34 of 37 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Things weren't looking good for Rittich and the Flames until the offense sparked to life with a pair of goals in the third period. Rittich then received the win as Tkachuk buried his second tally of the night in overtime. The Czech netminder improved to 8-4-2 with a 2.79 GAA and a .915 save percentage. He's hot right now, winning his last three starts, and he'll probably start again Thursday versus the Devils.