Flames' David Rittich: Picks up win in relief
Rittich stopped four of five shots in relief during a 6-5 overtime victory against the Flyers on Wednesday.
The lack of work isn't going to help his numbers because he did allow a goal, but Rittich picked up his ninth victory of the season. He already has more wins than he did all of last season when he played in 21 games. Rittich has appeared in 16 contests this season, and he is 9-3-1 with a .921 save percentage and 2.31 GAA.
