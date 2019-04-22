Rittich dealt with an undisclosed injury from the start of 2019, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.

The injury occurred during an 8-5 win over the Sharks on Dec. 31. Rittich went 14-5-2 with a 2.83 GAA and a .902 save percentage after picking up the injury. It will prevent the netminder from playing with the Czech Republic at the World Championships in Slovakia, as he will take the offseason to get healthy and prepared for next season.