Rittich made 29 saves on 32 shots in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Senators.

Rittich wasn't particularly sharp in the third period, but the Flames' commanding lead allowed him to get away with less than his best. The 28-year-old improved to 3-5-1 with a 2.93 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 11 outings. Jacob Markstrom (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Thursday and served as the backup. It'll likely be Markstrom starting Saturday versus the Oilers, while Rittich returns to the No. 2 role.