Rittich steered away 20 of 22 shots in Monday's 7-2 win over the Golden Knights.

The Flames racked up five goals in the first period, so the pressure was never on Rittich. He still performed decently for his fifth straight win, and Rittich now has a .931 save percentage and 7-1-0 record. Rittich is clearly pushing to take the starting job from Mike Smith, and it'll be interesting to see who starts Wednesday against the Jets.