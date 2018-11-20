Flames' David Rittich: Plenty of support in win
Rittich steered away 20 of 22 shots in Monday's 7-2 win over the Golden Knights.
The Flames racked up five goals in the first period, so the pressure was never on Rittich. He still performed decently for his fifth straight win, and Rittich now has a .931 save percentage and 7-1-0 record. Rittich is clearly pushing to take the starting job from Mike Smith, and it'll be interesting to see who starts Wednesday against the Jets.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...