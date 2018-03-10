Flames' David Rittich: Posts second straight 1-goal game
Rittich allowed one goal on 30 shots in a 2-1 victory over the Senators on Friday.
The one goal he yielded let the Senators make things interesting in the final few minutes, but Rittich posted his second straight 1-goal performance. However, Rittich has been up and down during his rookie campaign, and it's probably too early to make any decisions off this latest mini hot streak. These last two stellar performance came against two of the weakest offensive teams in the league - Buffalo and Ottawa. Owners should see how he does in his next start before fully trusting him in standard formats.
More News
-
Flames' David Rittich: Penciled in against Senators•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Makes 25 saves in Wednesday's win•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Starting Wednesday in Buffalo•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Lets in four in defeat•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Defending cage Wednesday•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Takes quick dip in minors•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...