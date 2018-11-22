Rittich allowed three goals but made 37 saves on 40 shots in a 6-3 victory against the Jets on Wednesday.

Maybe the Flames answer in net has been in the organization all along? If not, Rittich is on some kind of hot streak, having won six straight with a .928 save percentage and 1.83 GAA during the streak. Maybe even more impressively, some of Rittich's numbers were actually better before the winning streak started. Overall, he is 8-1-0 with a .930 save percentage and 2.04 GAA. If this continues much longer, don't be surprised if Rittich takes the starting job from Mike Smith.