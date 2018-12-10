Rittich will start in goal Sunday night versus host Edmonton, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich has been involved in the Battle of Alberta on three occasions, with the Czech goalie going 1-1-1 with a 2.90 GAA and .889 save percentage against these Oilers. For broader context, consider that Rittich will square off against a team that is 10-7-1 within the Western Conference, albeit one that is ranked 19 spots lower than the Flames in terms of offense by means of averaging 2.76 goals per game.