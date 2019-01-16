Flames' David Rittich: Preparing to face Buffalo
Rittich is slated to start against the Sabres on Wednesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich reportedly posted up in front of the starter's net at the morning practice, so it appears that he'll get a chance for his sixth straight win as the home starter against a Sabres club with a road record of 9-11-3 this season.
