Rittich will be pitted against the Blackhawks at home Saturday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

This will be Rittich's first start of the season at Scotiabank Saddledome. He's been terrific as the No. 2 netminder for the Flames, posting a 3-1-0 record, 2.08 GAA and .939 save percentage over six games. Rittich is a bit of a wildcard on Saturday's 12-game slate considering the 26-year-old has never faced the Blackhawks in his young career.