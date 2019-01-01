Rittich allowed five goals on 33 shots in Monday's 8-5 home win over the Sharks.

Rittich permitted a pair of power-play goals and coughed up three more at even strength, but the Sharks let backup Aaron Dell play a full 60 minutes despite yielding eight tallies of his own. Flames coach Bill Peters seems to have lost trust in Mike Smith; the veteran netminder was the undisputed starter to start the season, but he's encountered his share of injury problems and it's been Rittich in goal for nine of the past 10 games.