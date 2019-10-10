Rittich is the projected starter for Thursday's game in Dallas, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 reports.

Rittich has established himself as Calgary's No. 1 option in net, but he hasn't gotten much help from his team's defense, facing an average of 35 shots per game in his first three appearances. The 27-year-old netminder has gone 1-1-1 in those three games despite posting a .924 save percentage, but he gets a nice opportunity to get back into the win column against a Stars team that's just 1-3-0 to start the year.