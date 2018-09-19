Rittich is slated to start Wednesday night versus the Canucks in Vancouver, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Rittich was shelled against the Oilers on Monday, allowing six goals on 27 shots in a 7-4 home loss, but it appears that he'll have a chance to make up for his early struggles in the upcoming split-squad contest. The 26-year-old netminder didn't accompany the team to China for the O.R.G. games against the Bruins.