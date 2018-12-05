Rittich permitted three goals on 14 shots from the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. Mike Smith relieved him for the final two periods and skated away with a 9-6 road win.

Flames coach Bill Peters clearly didn't think that Rittich had it going tonight, as the Blue Jackets potted three unanswered goals to the detriment of the Czech backstop in about a 10-minute span. Smith wasn't much better, as he surrendered three goals on 16 shots, but the Flames rallied behind the 36-year-old netminder with their highest-scoring output of the season.