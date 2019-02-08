Flames' David Rittich: Pulled in front of home crowd
Rittich allowed two goals on six shots before he was replaced by Mike Smith in the first period of Thursday's 5-2 loss to San Jose.
The loss will be credited to Smith, so Rittich's season record remains at 20-4-4 to go along with his 2.54 GAA and .916 save percentage.
