Rittich yielded three goals on seven shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Rittich lasted only 10:52 in the game before Cam Talbot was brought in to relieve him. The Flames couldn't cover Rittich's damage, leaving him with the loss. The 27-year-old has a 17-9-5 record with a 2.73 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 31 games. The netminder has been fairly consistent this season -- consider this a minor blip.