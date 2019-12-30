Flames' David Rittich: Quick exit Sunday
Rittich yielded three goals on seven shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.
Rittich lasted only 10:52 in the game before Cam Talbot was brought in to relieve him. The Flames couldn't cover Rittich's damage, leaving him with the loss. The 27-year-old has a 17-9-5 record with a 2.73 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 31 games. The netminder has been fairly consistent this season -- consider this a minor blip.
