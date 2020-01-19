Rittich made 16 saves in a 5-2 loss to Ottawa on Saturday. He allowed four goals.

It was a tough game for Rittich, who didn't really see much action until into the second period. It can be hard to stay sharp when the Flames outshot the Sens 15-3 in the first period alone. Rittich had been coming off a couple of outstanding performances, so chalk this up as an outlier.