Flames' David Rittich: Rare poor outing
Rittich made 16 saves in a 5-2 loss to Ottawa on Saturday. He allowed four goals.
It was a tough game for Rittich, who didn't really see much action until into the second period. It can be hard to stay sharp when the Flames outshot the Sens 15-3 in the first period alone. Rittich had been coming off a couple of outstanding performances, so chalk this up as an outlier.
