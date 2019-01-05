Rittich (lower body) will start against host Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports.

Rittich will be iced for the first time in 2019 having shaken off a minor lower-body injury. He'll reportedly counter Carter Hart, who is getting set for his sixth career start. Rittich is 13-4-3 with a 2.39 GAA and .920 save percentage between 20 starts and 23 total games this season.