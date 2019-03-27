Rittich will get a turn in the crease when the Stars pay a visit Wednesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich hasn't played since taking since March 19, in a 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets. He enters Wednesday's appearance on a four-game winning streak, but he has allowed 10 goals in that span. The Stars have averaged 3.8 goals per game in their last five road contests, so the well-rested Rittich will likely be tested frequently.