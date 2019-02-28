Flames' David Rittich: Records 19 saves
Rittich allowed one goal on 20 shots in a 2-1 victory against the Devils on Wednesday.
This is Rittich's second straight strong start after struggling early in February, which led to the 26-year-old sitting on the bench several games. But in the last two games, Rittich has stopped 41 of the last 43 shots (.953 save percentage) he's faced. Keep in mind, though, those games were against the Senators and Devils. Still, Rittich is back on track and holds a strong 22-5-5 record with a 2.56 GAA and .913 save percentage this season.
More News
-
Flames' David Rittich: Set to face injury-plagued Devils•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Bests struggling Senators in Ottawa•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Patrolling crease Sunday•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Zapped for six goals•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Looking for rebound Tuesday•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Surrenders three goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...