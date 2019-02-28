Rittich allowed one goal on 20 shots in a 2-1 victory against the Devils on Wednesday.

This is Rittich's second straight strong start after struggling early in February, which led to the 26-year-old sitting on the bench several games. But in the last two games, Rittich has stopped 41 of the last 43 shots (.953 save percentage) he's faced. Keep in mind, though, those games were against the Senators and Devils. Still, Rittich is back on track and holds a strong 22-5-5 record with a 2.56 GAA and .913 save percentage this season.