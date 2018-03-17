Rittich made seven saves on seven shots in relief of Mike Smith during a 7-4 loss to the Sharks on Friday.

The 25-year-old kept the Flames in the game, but the damage was already done once he took the net early in the third period. Coming back from injury, Smith is still trying to find his game, so don't be surprised if Rittich receives another start soon. Depending on the matchup, Rittich could be a good streaming option, as he owns a .968 save percentage over his last three appearances.