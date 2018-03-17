Flames' David Rittich: Records seven saves in relief
Rittich made seven saves on seven shots in relief of Mike Smith during a 7-4 loss to the Sharks on Friday.
The 25-year-old kept the Flames in the game, but the damage was already done once he took the net early in the third period. Coming back from injury, Smith is still trying to find his game, so don't be surprised if Rittich receives another start soon. Depending on the matchup, Rittich could be a good streaming option, as he owns a .968 save percentage over his last three appearances.
More News
-
Flames' David Rittich: Posts second straight one-goal game•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Penciled in against Senators•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Makes 25 saves in Wednesday's win•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Starting Wednesday in Buffalo•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Lets in four in defeat•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Defending cage Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...