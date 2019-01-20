Flames' David Rittich: Returns to winning ways
Rittich allowed two goals on 24 shots in a 5-2 victory against the Oilers on Saturday.
In terms of racking up wins, it's hard to find a better goaltender who splits time than Rittich. After Saturday, he's won 18 of his 26 starts, but he also got back on track in the other categories against the Oilers after a couple poor performances. In addition to an 18-4-4 record, Rittich owns a 2.49 GAA and a .917 save percentage.
