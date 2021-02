Rittich is expected to start Wednesday's game against Toronto, Derek Wills of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Jacob Markstrom (upper body) is slated to miss a second consecutive game, but the Flames' net will be in good hands with Rittich, who set aside all 34 shots he faced to beat these same Maple Leafs on Monday. That strong effort marked Rittich's first win of the season, though his underlying numbers are strong -- Rittich sports a 2.36 GAA and .909 save percentage in six appearances (four starts).