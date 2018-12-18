Rittich will draw his third straight start Tuesday night against the Stars, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

The Flames appear to be easing 36-year-old goalie Mike Smith back from his undisclosed injury, and there's plenty of confidence in Rittich, who has won three of the past four games with a 1.52 GAA and .949 save percentage over that span. "He's continued to evolve," Flames coach Bill Peters said. "He just played his first back-to-back games in the NHL. Came through that, I thought, with flying colors." Rittich owners will hope for more of the same as the 6-foot-3, 206-pound backstop gets set to take on a Stars team that has lost four straight games.