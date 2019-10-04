Flames' David Rittich: Roughed up for four goals
Rittich allowed four goals on 31 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Avalanche on Thursday.
A strong preseason earned Rittich the season-opening start, but he was quickly overwhelmed in the contest. Two of the Avalanche's four goals came on the power play. With a shaky initial showing, it's unclear if Rittich or Cam Talbot will draw the start in Saturday's home opener versus the Canucks.
