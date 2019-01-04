Flames' David Rittich: Says he's ready to return
Rittich (lower body) indicated after practice Friday that he's ready to rejoin the lineup, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
If Rittich does, in fact, return as the news seems to suggest, he will miss only two games because of the lower-body issue. Coach Bill Peters has yet to name the starting goalie for Saturday's contest, so word on that should shed some more light no Rittich's availability.
More News
-
Flames' David Rittich: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Could start Thursday•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Dealing with lower-body issue•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Prevails in high-scoring affair•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Defending net Monday•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Takes tough overtime loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...