Rittich (lower body) indicated after practice Friday that he's ready to rejoin the lineup, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

If Rittich does, in fact, return as the news seems to suggest, he will miss only two games because of the lower-body issue. Coach Bill Peters has yet to name the starting goalie for Saturday's contest, so word on that should shed some more light no Rittich's availability.