Rittich will try to stop pucks from the visiting Panthers on Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich will contend for his fifth straight win, as the Flames continue to provide the 26-year-old with ample offensive support. The Czech goalie has crafted a 16-4-3 record to complement a 2.42 GAA and .921 save percentage over 26 games. However, Florida boasts the league's fourth-best power play (26.7 percent) and it's 11th overall in scoring (3.14 goals per game), so this may not be a cakewalk for Rittich.