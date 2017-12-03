Flames' David Rittich: Sees relief duty Saturday
Rittich made four saves on six shots in relief of Mike Smith in Saturday's loss to the Oilers.
In terms of relief appearances, this one certainly goes down as one of the worst we've seen this season. Rittich started the third period and couldn't come up with a timely save as the Flames rallied with a very impressive comeback effort. We wouldn't read too much into it, however, as Rittich was excellent in his last outing against Colorado. He's yet to see enough crease time for us to know how valuable he can be, but Rittich posted solid numbers at the AHL level and should see the occasional start moving forward.
